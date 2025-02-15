Saturday’s High School Tournament Games on 92.9 The Ticket

92.9 The Ticket will be broadcasting 8 High School Tournament Games from Bangor and the Augusta Civic Center on Saturday, February 15th!

All the games will be broadcast on-air at 92.9 The Ticket, online at 92.9 The Ticket Internet Radio, on our free downloadable APP and on any Alexa enabled device.

Maine Hockey against New Hampshire will be broadcast on our sister station I-95, WWMJ, 95.7 on Saturday, February 15th.

Here's the schedule for Saturday, February 15th. Check back as we'll have photos and stats after each game.

9 a.m. Class D Girls #3 Wisdom vs. #6 Ashland

10:30 a.m. Class D Girls #2 Central Aroostook vs. #10 Jonesport-Beals

12 Noon Class D Boys #3 Central Aroostook vs. #6 Jonesport-Beals

1:30 p.m. Class D Boys #2 Katahdin vs. #7 Easton

4 p.m. Class A Boys #3 Brewer vs. #6 Mt. Blue (Augusta Civic Center)

5:30 p.m. Class A Boys #2 Hampden Academy vs. #7 Gardiner

7 p.m. Class B Boys #4 MDI vs. #5 Winslow

8:30 p.m. Class B Boys #1 Caribou vs. #9 Belfast

Note the 4 p.m. Class B Girls Game between #4 Ellsworth and #5 MDI will be broadcast on our sister station AM 1370 WDEA, on WDEA Internet Radio, on their free downloadable APP and on any Alexa enabled device.

If you are going to the Cross Insurance Center to root on your team, you can purchase tickets HERE in advance.

Best of Luck to all the Teams!