Sea Dogs Begin And End Season On Road

Their season just ended about 2 weeks ago but the Portland Sea Dogs are getting a jump on next year with the release of their 2016 schedule.2016 will mark the 23rd year of Sea Dogs baseball in Portland and for the first time since 2007 they will begin and end the season on the road. In an effort to avoid the potential for snowy conditions at Hadlock Field the Dogs will open on the road at the Reading Fightin Phils and only play 9 home games in the month of April.