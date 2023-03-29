Maine Hockey Superfan Frank “Flash” Jordan Passes Away

Maine Hockey Superfan Frank "Flash" Jordan passed away on Saturday, March 25th, after a long battle with cancer. He had celebrated his birthday on March 22nd.

He then joined W.S. Emerson's in Brewer, where he superserved the University of Maine, Pepsi and other clients. He worked at W.S. Emerson's for 9 years from 2003 to 2012

Frank was instrumental in running the Shawn Walsh Memorial Golf Classic, named after the former UMaine Men's Hockey Coach. In later years he hosted the Frank Jordan UMaine Hockey Golf Classic, as late as June of 2022.

Funeral arrangements and a celebration of Frank's life are still pending as of March 29th.