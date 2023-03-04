Maine High Schoolers Playing Softball at Maine Colleges and Universities
Ever wonder how many Maine high schoolers continue playing softball in college when their high school career is over? Check out the Maine High Schoolers continuing to play softball at Maine Colleges and Universities!
UMaine
- Grace McGouldrick - Graduate Student - Gorham High School
Husson University
- Jess Pomerleau - Junior, Greenville
- Teagan Blackie - Senior, Old Town
- Lydia Rice - Freshman, Winthrop
- Payson Kaler - Freshman - Lincoln Academy
- Jordan Lambert - Freshman, Messalonskee
- Emily Dunbar - Freshman, Skowhegan
- Jill Bisson - Senior, Gardiner
- McKenna Smith - Senior, Old Town
- Kiara McLeod - Sophomore, Oxford Hills
- Kenzie Dore - Junior, Brewer
- Danielle Masterson - Freshman, Hampden Academy
- Tatyanna Biamby - Sophomore, Gorham
- Morgan Curtis - Freshman, Gray-New Gloucester
- Julia Gregoire - Junior, Massabesic
- Trinty Bernard - Freshman, Oxford Hills
- Tori Exel - Sophomore - Noble
University of Maine Farmington
- Brianna Benson - Freshman, Oxford Hills
- Kiley Merritt - Junior, Lisbon
- Chelsea Davis - Senior, Gray-New Gloucester
- Olivia Paradis - Junior, Thornton Academy
- Bella Miller - Freshman, Lewiston
- Mackenzie Dyer - Senior, MDI
- Taylor Veilleux - Sophomore, Messalonskee
- Maddie Pike - Freshman, Kennebunk
- Taylore Truman - Freshman, Monmouth Academy
- Katie Hammer - Senior, Ellsworth
- Megan Wilson - Sophomore, Messalonskee
- Christa Allen - Sophomore - Oxford Hils
- Isabella LaFrance - Sophomore, Medomak Valley
University of Maine Presque Isle
- Zoe Aylward-Frank - Junior, Kennebunk
- Myah Bragdon - Freshman, Mapleton
- Emma McNally - Sophomore, Patten
- Karis Dankert - Junior, Dover-Foxcroft
- Emily Blauvelt - Senior, Madison
- Emma Griffiths - Sophomore, Weston
- Olivia Gray - Freshman, MDI
Thomas College
- Avery Herrick - Sophomore, Dexter
- Kelsey Currier - Graduate, Greely
- Lindsay Eisenhart - Sophomore, Greely
- Leah Knight - Freshman, Winslow
- Maddie Rock - Senior, Lake Region
- Kayla Duhaime - Sophomore, Ellsworth
- Audra Bean - Junior, Mountain Valley
- Jordan Devine - Junior, Messalonskee
- Katy McIntyre - Freshman, Fryeburg Academy
- Cate Fairbrother-White - Sophomore, Cony
Bowdoin
- Shea Sullivan - Junior, Brunswick
Colby
- Kathryne Clay - Freshman, Cape Elizabeth
- Abby Orso - Junior, York
- Emma Burnham - Freshman, Bonny Eagle
- Kelsey Sullivan - Freshman, Brunswick
- Chloe Wilcox - Junior, Windham
St. Joseph College
- Ahna Dostie - Freshman, Lewiston
- Charlotte Cloutier - Freshman, Lewiston
- Sadie Tirrell - Freshman, Lake Region
- Sydney Hatch - Senior - Hampden Academy
- Sylvia Foley - Sophomore, Scarborough
- Mia Northrup - Freshman, Lincoln Academy
- Alexis Downs - Junior, Edward Little
- Anna Gilbert - Freshman, Gray-New Gloucester
- Abby Carpenter - Sophomore, Morse
- Olivia Howe - Senior, Thornton Academy
- Hannah Gosselin - Freshman, Biddeford
- Chantelle Bouchard - Freshman, Biddeford
- Lydia Goodnough - Junior, Kennebunkport
University of Southern Maine
- Maddie Darling - Junior, Fryeburg Academy
- Hannah Shields - Senior, - Buckfield
- Lauren Miller - Graduate Student, Camden Hills
- Madison Day - Junior, Oxford Hils
- Lauren Merrill - Junio, Oxford Hills
- Brook Kulis - Sophomore, Morse
- Sara Shea - Sophomore, Ellsworth
- Dory Kulis - Junior, Morse
- Jordan Cummings - Junior, Edward Little
- Kadynne Gratello-Smith - Freshman, Biddeford
Central Maine Community College
- Sage Cormier - Freshman, Lewiston
- Olivia Gallan - Sophomore, Oxford Hills
- Gianna Russo - Freshman, Lisbon
- Alyvia Perreault - Freshman, Dirigo
- Abby Ferland - Senior, Monmouth Academy
- Sydney Stewart - Freshman, Mt. Ararat
- Emily Wormwood - Sophomore, Mt. Ararat
- Sarah Poli - Sophomore, Lawrence
- McKenna Ridlon - Freshman, Buckfield
- Emily Sanfacon - Junior, Noble
Please let me know if I missed any schools or anyone. Information was taken from the school's websites. If there are any errors, or spelling mistakes, please email chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com and we will correct them ASAP
