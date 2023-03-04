Maine High Schoolers Playing Softball at Maine Colleges and Universities

Ever wonder how many Maine high schoolers continue playing softball in college when their high school career is over? Check out the Maine High Schoolers continuing to play softball at Maine Colleges and Universities!

UMaine

Grace McGouldrick - Graduate Student - Gorham High School

Husson University

Jess Pomerleau - Junior, Greenville

Teagan Blackie - Senior, Old Town

Lydia Rice - Freshman, Winthrop

Payson Kaler - Freshman - Lincoln Academy

Jordan Lambert - Freshman, Messalonskee

Emily Dunbar - Freshman, Skowhegan

Jill Bisson - Senior, Gardiner

McKenna Smith - Senior, Old Town

Kiara McLeod - Sophomore, Oxford Hills

Kenzie Dore - Junior, Brewer

Danielle Masterson - Freshman, Hampden Academy

Tatyanna Biamby - Sophomore, Gorham

Morgan Curtis - Freshman, Gray-New Gloucester

Julia Gregoire - Junior, Massabesic

Trinty Bernard - Freshman, Oxford Hills

Tori Exel - Sophomore - Noble

University of Maine Farmington

Brianna Benson - Freshman, Oxford Hills

Kiley Merritt - Junior, Lisbon

Chelsea Davis - Senior, Gray-New Gloucester

Olivia Paradis - Junior, Thornton Academy

Bella Miller - Freshman, Lewiston

Mackenzie Dyer - Senior, MDI

Taylor Veilleux - Sophomore, Messalonskee

Maddie Pike - Freshman, Kennebunk

Taylore Truman - Freshman, Monmouth Academy

Katie Hammer - Senior, Ellsworth

Megan Wilson - Sophomore, Messalonskee

Christa Allen - Sophomore - Oxford Hils

Isabella LaFrance - Sophomore, Medomak Valley

University of Maine Presque Isle

Zoe Aylward-Frank - Junior, Kennebunk

Myah Bragdon - Freshman, Mapleton

Emma McNally - Sophomore, Patten

Karis Dankert - Junior, Dover-Foxcroft

Emily Blauvelt - Senior, Madison

Emma Griffiths - Sophomore, Weston

Olivia Gray - Freshman, MDI

Thomas College

Avery Herrick - Sophomore, Dexter

Kelsey Currier - Graduate, Greely

Lindsay Eisenhart - Sophomore, Greely

Leah Knight - Freshman, Winslow

Maddie Rock - Senior, Lake Region

Kayla Duhaime - Sophomore, Ellsworth

Audra Bean - Junior, Mountain Valley

Jordan Devine - Junior, Messalonskee

Katy McIntyre - Freshman, Fryeburg Academy

Cate Fairbrother-White - Sophomore, Cony

Bowdoin

Shea Sullivan - Junior, Brunswick

Colby

Kathryne Clay - Freshman, Cape Elizabeth

Abby Orso - Junior, York

Emma Burnham - Freshman, Bonny Eagle

Kelsey Sullivan - Freshman, Brunswick

Chloe Wilcox - Junior, Windham

St. Joseph College

Ahna Dostie - Freshman, Lewiston

Charlotte Cloutier - Freshman, Lewiston

Sadie Tirrell - Freshman, Lake Region

Sydney Hatch - Senior - Hampden Academy

Sylvia Foley - Sophomore, Scarborough

Mia Northrup - Freshman, Lincoln Academy

Alexis Downs - Junior, Edward Little

Anna Gilbert - Freshman, Gray-New Gloucester

Abby Carpenter - Sophomore, Morse

Olivia Howe - Senior, Thornton Academy

Hannah Gosselin - Freshman, Biddeford

Chantelle Bouchard - Freshman, Biddeford

Lydia Goodnough - Junior, Kennebunkport

University of Southern Maine

Maddie Darling - Junior, Fryeburg Academy

Hannah Shields - Senior, - Buckfield

Lauren Miller - Graduate Student, Camden Hills

Madison Day - Junior, Oxford Hils

Lauren Merrill - Junio, Oxford Hills

Brook Kulis - Sophomore, Morse

Sara Shea - Sophomore, Ellsworth

Dory Kulis - Junior, Morse

Jordan Cummings - Junior, Edward Little

Kadynne Gratello-Smith - Freshman, Biddeford

Central Maine Community College

Sage Cormier - Freshman, Lewiston

Olivia Gallan - Sophomore, Oxford Hills

Gianna Russo - Freshman, Lisbon

Alyvia Perreault - Freshman, Dirigo

Abby Ferland - Senior, Monmouth Academy

Sydney Stewart - Freshman, Mt. Ararat

Emily Wormwood - Sophomore, Mt. Ararat

Sarah Poli - Sophomore, Lawrence

McKenna Ridlon - Freshman, Buckfield

Emily Sanfacon - Junior, Noble

Please let me know if I missed any schools or anyone. Information was taken from the school's websites. If there are any errors, or spelling mistakes, please email chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com and we will correct them ASAP

