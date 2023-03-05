UMaine Men’s Basketball Season Comes to an End in America East Quarterfinals – Lose to UMass Lowell 85-54

The University of Maine's Men's Basketball Team's season came to an end Saturday afternoon, March 4th, when they lost to UMass Lowell 85-54 in the America East Quarterfinals. It was the Black Bear's 1st playoff appearance since the 2019-20 season.

UMass Lowell, the #2 seed, led 44-26 at the end of the 1st Half.

Maine was led by Gedi Juozapaitis with 16 points, while Kellen Tynes had 11 points. The Black Bears were 23-56 (41.1 percent) from the field, and 3-16 from beyond the 3-point arc. They were just 5-10 from the free throw line.

UMass Lowell had 4 players in double figures. Brayden O'Connor had 14 points, while Everette Hammond had 13 points and Ayinde Hikim had 12 points and Karim Abdoul Coulibaly had 10 points. The River Hawks were 31-54 (57.4 percent) from the field, and 6-12 (50 percent) from beyond the 3-point arc. They were 17-20 from the free throw line.

Maine was outrebounded 33-23.

The Black Bears will regroup and look for their 1st America East playoff win next year. They haven't won a playoff game since 2005, but everyone can see that with the addition of Chris Markwood as coach they are trending in the right direction. Maine finishes the year with a 13-17 overall record and a 7-9 America East record.

