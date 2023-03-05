Popping the Question on Senior Night [PHOTOS]

Photo Anthony DelMonaco

If you missed the post-game of the Maine - UMass Hockey game on Saturday, March 4th, you missed Captain Jakub Sirota getting down on 1 knee and asking his girlfriend, Dominika, to marry him on the ice at the Alfond

It was Senior Night, so Jakub's family was there anyway

Photo Anthony DelMonaco
Getting down on 1 knee!

Photo Anthony DelMonaco
Slipping the ring on!

Photo Anthony DelMonaco
She said yes!

Photo Anthony DelMonaco
Maine lost 4-3 but will play a home playoff game this Wednesday night, March 8th! The puck drops at 7:05 p.m.

