Popping the Question on Senior Night [PHOTOS]
If you missed the post-game of the Maine - UMass Hockey game on Saturday, March 4th, you missed Captain Jakub Sirota getting down on 1 knee and asking his girlfriend, Dominika, to marry him on the ice at the Alfond
It was Senior Night, so Jakub's family was there anyway
Getting down on 1 knee!
Slipping the ring on!
She said yes!
Maine lost 4-3 but will play a home playoff game this Wednesday night, March 8th! The puck drops at 7:05 p.m.
Get our free mobile app