Popping the Question on Senior Night [PHOTOS]

If you missed the post-game of the Maine - UMass Hockey game on Saturday, March 4th, you missed Captain Jakub Sirota getting down on 1 knee and asking his girlfriend, Dominika, to marry him on the ice at the Alfond

It was Senior Night, so Jakub's family was there anyway

Getting down on 1 knee!

Slipping the ring on!

She said yes!

Maine lost 4-3 but will play a home playoff game this Wednesday night, March 8th! The puck drops at 7:05 p.m.