Latest 2023-25 Maine High School Basketball Classification as of March 22

Here's the latest proposed 2023-25 Maine High School Basketball Classifications, as of March 22, 2023.

Changes reflect school's either declining or accepting the decision to play down a Class based upon their records.

Boy's Proposed Classification

Gardiner has declined the move to Class B and will stay in Class A

Erskine Academy and Maranacook were in Class B South and will move to Class B North.

Medomak Valley and Oceanside were going to move from Class B South to Class B North, but will now stay in Class B South.

John Bapst and Waterville are both moving from Class B to Class C with Waterville also moving to Class C South.

Brunswick and Mt. Ararat who were in Class A North will move to Class A South

Girl's Proposed Classification

The Gardiner Girls were originally in Class A South and have been moved to Class A North

Erskine Academy and Maranacook were originally going to stay in Class B South but now have been moved to Class B North

Medomak Valley and Oceanside were originally going to move to Class B North but now will remain in Class B South

Orono and Bucksport have moved down to Class C from Class B

Belfast will remain in Class B, declining the move to Class C

