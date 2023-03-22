Latest 2023-25 Maine High School Basketball Classification as of March 22

Photo Chris Popper

Here's the latest proposed 2023-25 Maine High School Basketball Classifications, as of March 22, 2023.

Changes reflect school's either declining or accepting the decision to play down a Class based upon their records.

Boy's Proposed Classification

  • Gardiner has declined the move to Class B and will stay in Class A
  • Erskine Academy and Maranacook were in Class B South and will move to Class B North.
  • Medomak Valley and Oceanside were going to move from Class B South to Class B North, but will now stay in Class B South.
  • John Bapst and Waterville are both moving from Class B to Class C with Waterville also moving to Class C South.
  • Brunswick and Mt. Ararat who were in Class A North will move to Class A South
Maine Principal's Association
Girl's Proposed Classification

  • The Gardiner Girls were originally in Class A South and have been moved to Class A North
  • Erskine Academy and Maranacook were originally going to stay in Class B South but now have been moved to Class B North
  • Medomak Valley and Oceanside were originally going to move to Class B North but now will remain in Class B South
  • Orono and Bucksport have moved down to Class C from Class B
  • Belfast will remain in Class B, declining the move to Class C
Maine Principal's Association
