Searsport Nips Narraguagus 1-0 in 10 Innings as Pitchers Combine for 49 Strikeouts

The game between the Searsport Vikings and the Narraguagus Knights on Saturday was brought to you by the letter "K", as Searsport's Ana Lang and Narraguagus' Bella Cirone combined for 49 strikeouts. Searsport nipped Narraguagus 1-0 in 10 innings.

Lang struck out 27 and didn't walk a batter, only allowing 1 hit. She faced 31 batters, just 1 over the minimum and picked up the win.

Cirone was the tough-luck losing pitcher, despite striking out 22 and walking 5. She allowed just 3 hits.

The lone run of the game came on a 2-out error, allowing Lang to score.

Narraguagus' lone hit came off of the bat of Ceanna Wallace.

Baileigh Bagley had 2 hits for the Vikings and Lang had a hit.

Narraguagus is now 4-1. They will play at home against Jonesport-Beals on Monday, May 1st at 4 p.m.

Searsport is now 2-1. They will host Woodland on Wednesday, May 3 at 4:30 p.m.

You can nominate a Maine High School Athlete for their accomplishments during the week April 24-29 HERE by Sunday, April 30th. We will then put together the list, on Monday, and then you'll then be able to vote on the nominees May 1st - 4th (11:59 p.m.) with the Spring Week 2 Winner being announced on Friday, May 5th. You can vote as often as you wish.