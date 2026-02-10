#5 Shead Beats #4 Washburn 50-38 [STATS &#038; PHOTOS]

Photo Chris Popper

The #5 Shead Tigers and #4 Washburn Beavers tipped off Tourney 2026 on Tuesday, afternoon, February 10th at 3:30 p.m. and Washburn beat Shead 50-38 for the 1st upset of the Tourney.

Shead's Grayson Harkins scored the 1st basket of the Tourney, a 3-pointer and he ended up with a game high 21 points.

Shead led 15-11 at the end of the 1st Quarter. Jonathan Andrews had 7 points for the Tigers, and Harkins had 6 points. Silas Allen had 6 points for the Beavers.

Shead outscored Washburn 19-11 to take a 34-22 lead at the Half. Harkins had 3 3's for Shead, a total of 5 3's i the 1st Half. Garrett Plourde had 8 points with a pair of 3's for Washburn.

After a high scoring 1st and 2nd Quarter, Washburn outscored Shead 7-6, in the 3rd Quarter Shead led 40-29

Shead was led by Grayson Harkins with 21 points and 6 3-pointers. Jonathan Andrews had 15 points. Isaiah Lawrence had 12 points. Shead was 8-12 from the free throw line.

Washburn was led by Garret Plourde with 15 points with 3 3-pointers while Silas Allen had 10 points. The Beavers were 3-9 from the free throw line.

Shead advances to the Class S Quarterfinals on Tuesday, February 17th where they will play thei winner of the #8 Deer Isle-Stonington - #1 Jonesport-Beals Quarterfinal.

Stats

Line Score

1234T
Shead Boys151961050
Washburn Boys11117938

Box Score

Shead

#NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
3Jonah Sanders0----
5Kaidhen Dinardi0----
11Jonathan Andrews156-35
12Isaac Sullivan2--22
15Craig Cushing0----
21Wyatt Demmons0----
22Silas Socobasin0----
24Liam Bowen0----
30Isiah Lawrence125-23
32Graycen Harkins211612
50Jacoby Moores0----
TOTALS50126812

Washburn

#NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
1Callum Cunningham0----
2Miles Tate1--12
3Garrett Plourde1533-3
4Colt Curtis21---
10Nathan Nadeau0----
11Isaac Sines73-12
12Grady Churchill0----
20Avery Nadeau0----
24Mitchell Hewitt0----
25Brayden Worsley0----
30Silas Allen105---
33Landon Markie0----
34Sean Silver0----
44Isaiah DuMont31-12
TOTALS3813339

Photos

#4Washburn-#5 Shead

Tourney 2026 tipped off Tuesday afternoon February 10th with the #4 Washburn Beavers Boy's Basketball Team taking on the #5 Shead Tigers.

Gallery Credit: Chris Popper

