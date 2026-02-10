#5 Shead Beats #4 Washburn 50-38 [STATS & PHOTOS]
The #5 Shead Tigers and #4 Washburn Beavers tipped off Tourney 2026 on Tuesday, afternoon, February 10th at 3:30 p.m. and Washburn beat Shead 50-38 for the 1st upset of the Tourney.
Shead's Grayson Harkins scored the 1st basket of the Tourney, a 3-pointer and he ended up with a game high 21 points.
Shead led 15-11 at the end of the 1st Quarter. Jonathan Andrews had 7 points for the Tigers, and Harkins had 6 points. Silas Allen had 6 points for the Beavers.
Shead outscored Washburn 19-11 to take a 34-22 lead at the Half. Harkins had 3 3's for Shead, a total of 5 3's i the 1st Half. Garrett Plourde had 8 points with a pair of 3's for Washburn.
After a high scoring 1st and 2nd Quarter, Washburn outscored Shead 7-6, in the 3rd Quarter Shead led 40-29
Shead was led by Grayson Harkins with 21 points and 6 3-pointers. Jonathan Andrews had 15 points. Isaiah Lawrence had 12 points. Shead was 8-12 from the free throw line.
Washburn was led by Garret Plourde with 15 points with 3 3-pointers while Silas Allen had 10 points. The Beavers were 3-9 from the free throw line.
Shead advances to the Class S Quarterfinals on Tuesday, February 17th where they will play thei winner of the #8 Deer Isle-Stonington - #1 Jonesport-Beals Quarterfinal.
Check out the stats and photos
Stats
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Shead Boys
|15
|19
|6
|10
|50
|Washburn Boys
|11
|11
|7
|9
|38
Box Score
Shead
|#
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|3
|Jonah Sanders
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|5
|Kaidhen Dinardi
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|11
|Jonathan Andrews
|15
|6
|-
|3
|5
|12
|Isaac Sullivan
|2
|-
|-
|2
|2
|15
|Craig Cushing
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|21
|Wyatt Demmons
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|22
|Silas Socobasin
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|24
|Liam Bowen
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|30
|Isiah Lawrence
|12
|5
|-
|2
|3
|32
|Graycen Harkins
|21
|1
|6
|1
|2
|50
|Jacoby Moores
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|50
|12
|6
|8
|12
Washburn
|#
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|1
|Callum Cunningham
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|2
|Miles Tate
|1
|-
|-
|1
|2
|3
|Garrett Plourde
|15
|3
|3
|-
|3
|4
|Colt Curtis
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|10
|Nathan Nadeau
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|11
|Isaac Sines
|7
|3
|-
|1
|2
|12
|Grady Churchill
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|20
|Avery Nadeau
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|24
|Mitchell Hewitt
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|25
|Brayden Worsley
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|30
|Silas Allen
|10
|5
|-
|-
|-
|33
|Landon Markie
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|34
|Sean Silver
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|44
|Isaiah DuMont
|3
|1
|-
|1
|2
|TOTALS
|38
|13
|3
|3
|9
Photos
#4Washburn-#5 Shead
Gallery Credit: Chris Popper