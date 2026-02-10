The #5 Shead Tigers and #4 Washburn Beavers tipped off Tourney 2026 on Tuesday, afternoon, February 10th at 3:30 p.m. and Washburn beat Shead 50-38 for the 1st upset of the Tourney.

Shead's Grayson Harkins scored the 1st basket of the Tourney, a 3-pointer and he ended up with a game high 21 points.

Shead led 15-11 at the end of the 1st Quarter. Jonathan Andrews had 7 points for the Tigers, and Harkins had 6 points. Silas Allen had 6 points for the Beavers.

Shead outscored Washburn 19-11 to take a 34-22 lead at the Half. Harkins had 3 3's for Shead, a total of 5 3's i the 1st Half. Garrett Plourde had 8 points with a pair of 3's for Washburn.

After a high scoring 1st and 2nd Quarter, Washburn outscored Shead 7-6, in the 3rd Quarter Shead led 40-29

Shead was led by Grayson Harkins with 21 points and 6 3-pointers. Jonathan Andrews had 15 points. Isaiah Lawrence had 12 points. Shead was 8-12 from the free throw line.

Washburn was led by Garret Plourde with 15 points with 3 3-pointers while Silas Allen had 10 points. The Beavers were 3-9 from the free throw line.

Shead advances to the Class S Quarterfinals on Tuesday, February 17th where they will play thei winner of the #8 Deer Isle-Stonington - #1 Jonesport-Beals Quarterfinal.

1 2 3 4 T Shead Boys 15 19 6 10 50 Washburn Boys 11 11 7 9 38

Box Score

Shead

# Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 3 Jonah Sanders 0 - - - - 5 Kaidhen Dinardi 0 - - - - 11 Jonathan Andrews 15 6 - 3 5 12 Isaac Sullivan 2 - - 2 2 15 Craig Cushing 0 - - - - 21 Wyatt Demmons 0 - - - - 22 Silas Socobasin 0 - - - - 24 Liam Bowen 0 - - - - 30 Isiah Lawrence 12 5 - 2 3 32 Graycen Harkins 21 1 6 1 2 50 Jacoby Moores 0 - - - - TOTALS 50 12 6 8 12

Washburn

# Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 1 Callum Cunningham 0 - - - - 2 Miles Tate 1 - - 1 2 3 Garrett Plourde 15 3 3 - 3 4 Colt Curtis 2 1 - - - 10 Nathan Nadeau 0 - - - - 11 Isaac Sines 7 3 - 1 2 12 Grady Churchill 0 - - - - 20 Avery Nadeau 0 - - - - 24 Mitchell Hewitt 0 - - - - 25 Brayden Worsley 0 - - - - 30 Silas Allen 10 5 - - - 33 Landon Markie 0 - - - - 34 Sean Silver 0 - - - - 44 Isaiah DuMont 3 1 - 1 2 TOTALS 38 13 3 3 9

