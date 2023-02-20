Snow Causes Change in Augusta Tournament Schedule Wednesday-Friday
The threat of plowable snow has caused changes to the Class A , Class D South and Class C South schedule at the Augusta Civic Center Wednesday February 22-Friday February 24th. No changes have been made in Bangor, as of Monday night.
All games at Augusta on Thursday, February 23 have been postponed.
Here is the revised schedule Wednesday-Friday
Wednesday February 22
Session 7 D South Semifinals
- 8:30 a.m. Valley vs. Vinalhaven Girls (previously Thursday 2/23 at 10 a.m)
- 10 a.m. Valley vs. Greenville Boys
- 11:30 a.m. Forest Hills vs. Seacoast Girls (previously Thursday 2/23 at 11:30 a.m.)
- 1 p.m. Forest Hills vs. Seacoast Boys (previously Wednesday, 2/22 at 11:30 a.m.)
Session 8 A North Girls Semifinals
- 3:30 Lawrence vs. Cony Girls (previously Wednesday 2/22 at 2 p.m.)
- 5 p.m. Gardiner vs. Nokomis Girls (previously Wednesday 2/22 at 3:30 p.m. )
Session 9 A North Boys Semifinals
- 7:30 p.m. Messalonskee vs. Skowhegan Boys (previously Wednesday 2/22 at 7 p.m. )
- 9 p.m. Brewer vs. Cony Boys (previously Wednesday 2/22 at 8:30 p.m.)
Thursday February 23
- All games postponed
Friday February 24th
Session 10 Girls C South Semifinals
- 10 a.m. Winner of 2/7 vs. Winner of 3/6 (Previously Thursday 2/23 at 2 p.m. )
- 11:30 a.m. Winner of 1/8 vs. Winner of 4/5 (previously Thursday 2/23 at 3:30 p.m.)
Session 11 Boys C South Semifinals
- 2 p.m. Winner of 2/7 vs. Winner of 3/6 (previously Thursday 2/23 at 7 p.m.)
- 3:30 p.m. Winner of 1/8 vs. Winner of 4/5 (previously Thursday 2/23 at 8:30 p.m. )
Session 12 A North Regional Finals
- 7 p.m. Girls Championship (previously Friday 2/24 at 6 p.m.)
- 8:45 p.m. Boys Championship (previously Friday 2/24 at 7:45 p.m. )