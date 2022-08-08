UMaine Athletic Director Ken Ralph Leaving August 31

University of Maine Athletic Director Ken Ralph is leaving August 31st. He will become the Athletic Director of Southwestern University in Texas, a Division III school, effective September 15.

In a press release, Ken Ralph said,

"It has been my honor to represent our students, faculty, staff and alumni in this role for the past four years. We have won championships, managed through a pandemic, and initiated an ambitious athletics facility master plan. We are fortunate to have a staff of outstanding professionals who will keep the momentum going. The Athletic Department at UMaine is on very strong footing. "While it is difficult to leave Maine, I am excited about my new opportunity and a return to the residential liberal arts environment. Maine is fortunate to have an immensely talented coaching staff and a highly trained support staff. The next AD will walk into a situation where they will be well positioned to meet the challenges of a Division I environment."

An interim athletic director will be named and a national search will be launched to fill the position.

University of Maine President Joan Ferrini-Mundy said

"We appreciate the leadership and vision Ken has provided to bring the state's only Division I program to its current level of excellence and equity, and we wish him the best in the next chapter of his career. We have so much to be proud of — and to look forward to in UMaine Athletics, which plays such a critical role in the University of Maine student experience and in Maine. The future of UMaine Athletics is bright with its world-class scholar-athletes, coaches and staff, loyal Black Bear fans and a transformative investment by the Harold Alfond Foundation."

Prior to his time at UMaine, Ralph served an 11-year stint as director of athletics at Colorado College and was the director of athletics at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute from 2002–07.

Maine is currently looking to hire a Head and Assistant Women's Ice Hockey Coach for the season which will begin in October.

