South Portland’s Gillies Gets Call Up

When the Calgary Flames take on the Boston Bruins tonight at the Garden, South Portland's Jon Gillies will be their backup goalie.

Calgary #1 goalie Mike Smith is out with an injury. Backup David Rittich will start and Gillies will be the other goalie on the roster.

Gillies got the call up from the Flames AHL team in Stockton, California. He is 14-12-4 with a 2.61 GAA and four shutouts for his AHL team.

Gillies led Providence College to a NCAA national championship in 2014-15 and then turned pro after his junior year. After losing some time to hip surgery, Gillies returned to play and has been in three NHL games over the past year.

He was a 3rd round draft pick of Calgary in the 2012 NHL draft.

The Flames are in third place in the Pacific Division out west. The Bruins are in second place in the Atlantic Division in the Eastern Conference.