Sox #1 Pick Accepts Howser Trophy [VIDEO]

Red Sox #1 draft pick(overall #7) Andrew Benintendi returned to his hometown Cincinnati to accept the Dick Howser Trophy as part of MLB AllStar Game festivities.

Benintendi led his Arkansas Razorbacks to the College World Series in June. He batted .380 with 19 HRs and signed with the Sox after the CWS.

Benintendi has played in seven games for the Sox rookie team Lowell Spinners, hitting .200 with a home run and three RBI.

The Dick Howser Award goes to college baseball's outstanding player. Dick Howser was an all-american shortstop in college and coached Florida State baseball before becoming manager of the Kansas City Royals where he won a world series title in 1985.

Other Howser Award winners include Kris Bryant(Cubs), Stephen Strasburg(Nats), Buster Posey(Giants), Mark Teixeira(NYY) and Jason Varitek(Red Sox).