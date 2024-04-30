Sullivan Drives in 4 Runs as Ellsworth Rallies to Beat Hermon 5-4 [VIDEO]

Trailing 4-2, Ellsworth High School's Jayden Sullivan homered to center , scoring Sophia Lynch to tie the score 4-4. Ellsworth would go on to beat the Hawks 5-4.

Sullivan finished the afternoon 3-4, with a double to go with her homer, and drove in 4 runs.

Sophia Lunch was 3-4, with 2 doubles and scored 3 runs. Natalie Jagles leading off was 2-4. Brooklynn Carter was 2-3. Anna Stevens had a triple. Paige Johnson and Elizabeth Boles each singled.

Stevens pitched a complete game for Ellsworth earning the win. She allowed 8 hits, 4 runs, striking out 6 and walking 2.

Braelyn Wilcox was in the circle for Hermon. She went 5.0 innings, allowing 10 hits and 3 runs. She struck out 3 and didn't walk a batter. Mikelle Verrill took the lost, pitching 1.0 inning, allowing 3 hits and 2 runs, striking out 1.

Verrill was 2-3, driving in 2 runs. Wilcox was 2-3. Rebecca Balmas had a double and drive in a run. Molly Simcox, Addy Waning, and Sophie Peterson each singled for Hermon.

Ellsworth, now 3-2, will travel to Bangor to play the Rams on Friday, May 3rd at 4:30 p.m.

Hermon, now 4-1, will host John Bapst on Wednesday, May 1st at 4:30 p.m.

Thanks to Karli Michaud for the video of the home run.

You can vote for the Week 2 High School Athlete of the Week HERE. You can vote once every 3 hours. Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. on Thursday May 2nd.

It's also time to nominate someone for the Week 3 High School Athlete of the Week, for performances April 29-May 4. Please email your nomination to chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com, letting us know why the individual should be the Athlete of the Week. Please include stats, and make sure you indicate what school this individual attends, and what sport they're playing! All nominations should be received by Sunday, May 5th. Voting for Week 3 will take place May 6th-9th with the winner being announced on Friday, May 10th.