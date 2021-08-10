Sox Struggles Can Disappear This Week

Nick Qualgia doesn't think the Red Sox in a truly bad spot, and he's not as down on some aspects of the BoSox as others.

We talk about how the ground can be made up against Tampa Bay, and how Nick would revamp the pitching rotation and how he'd be happy with a version that could be coming soon with some tweaks for the playoffs.

And another bat is on the way to the lineup so the sky is not falling, he still believes in Boston, and doesn't worry about the Yankees showing up in the rear view mirror.

