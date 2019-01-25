Sox White House Trip Moved [VIDEO]

The Red Sox have confirmed reports that their trip to the White House to celebrate October's World Series title is now on hold because of the government shutdown.

The trip had been set for mid-February, early in spring training.

Now the plan is to go May 9th when the team is in Baltimore.

The decision comes after the team consulted with the White House and MLB.

Meanwhile, the curious case of where closer Craig Kimbrel will end up pitching has taken another turn after Atlanta Braves GM Alex Anthopoulos told MLB Radio that they are unlikely to sign Kimbrel.