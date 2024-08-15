Speedway 95 – August 14 [RESULTS]

Here are the results from racing held on Wednesday, August 14th at Speedway 95 in Hermon, Maine.

Craig Holm of Bangor picked up his first win of the season in the Road Runner division Wednesday night at Speedway 95.. Seth Woodard of Plymouth led the first 7 laps of the 25 lap feature until Donnie Silva of Hudson took the helm and led to lap 13, when his car incurred a problem and he had to take it to the pit. Woodard assumed the lead on lap 14, and held it until lap 19, when Holm crossed the line first. Holm’s lead was short-lived as Woodard passed him on lap 20. Holm stayed behind Woodard until lap 24, when Woodard’s car “jumped out of gear” and Holm was able to pull up alongside him. The pair raced side by side by side on lap 25 until Holm pulled in front coming out of turn 4 and drove under the checkered flag first. Woodard finished a close 2nd with Doug Woodard of Plymouth, Seth’s father, finished 3rd. Nicholas Wark of Etna and Marcus Sapiel of Bradley rounded out the top five.

It was another nail biting close finish in the Cap’s Tavern Modified Enduros after Zach Audet of Norridgewock and Ben Ashline of Winthrop passed early leader Andrew Crosby of Hermon on lap 6 and began a 19 lap race to the checkers, running nose to tail and sometimes side by side, with Audet leading every lap to the checkers. Ashline finished 2nd with Spencer Sweatt of Albion close behind in 3rd. Crosby finished 4th, with Talon Blanchard of Glenburn in 5th.

In the Stars of Tomorrow, Mason Silva of Hudson led the first 3 laps, until a yellow flag slowed the field. On the restart, Carson Bellows of Winslow grabbed the lead and fought off a late race challenge from Austin Beale of Hampden to take the win. Beale finished 2nd, with Silva in 3rd. Waylon Giguere of Etna finished 4th with Silas Hamm of Eddington in 5th

Adam Gardner of Orono continued his dominance in the Moody’s Collision Center Trucks, taking the lead from Mickey Godin of Hermon on the 3rd lap and holding it until Jesse Langley of Greenbush took it away on a lap 15 restart. Gardner quickly regained the lead on lap 16 and held it to the end after Langley was black-flagged for rough riding when he spun Gardner out on turn 4. On the restart, Gardner quickly took the lead back and led to the end. Shawn Chase of Monroe finished in the 2nd spot, with Richard Hardison of Waltham finishing 3rd.

With only 1 week left I the regular season for the Wednesday night racing series, Donny Silva leads the Road Runners list by 22 points over Seth Woodard. In the Modified Enduros, Ben Ashline has a 24 point lead over Zach Audet. Austin Beale leads Carson Bellows by only 1 point in the Stars of Tomorrow, and Adam Gardner leads the truck points by 14 over Jesse Langley.

QUICK RESULTS:

CAP’S TAVERN MODIFIED ENDUROS:

1. 19 Zach Audet, Norridgewock

2. 00A Ben Ashline, Winthrop

3. 84 Spencer Sweatt, Albion

4. 62 Andrew Crosby, Hermon

5. 77 Talon Blanchard, Glenburn

ROAD RUNNERS:

1. 18 Craig Holm, Bangor

2. 41 Seth Woodard, Plymouth

3. 50 Doug Woodard, Plymouth

4. 8 Nicholas Wark, Etna

5. 77 Marcus Sapiel. Bradley

STARS OF TOMORROW:

1. 25 Carson Bellows, Winslow

2. 39 Austin Beale, Hampden

3. 71 Mason Silva, Hudson

4. 1 Waylon Giguere, Etna

5. 37 Silas Hamm, Eddington

MOODY’S COLLISION CENTER TRUCKS:

1. 8 Adam Gardner, Orono

2. 01 Shawn Chase, Monroe

3. 1 Richard Hardison, Waltham

4. Mickey Godin, Hermon