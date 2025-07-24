Speedway 95 &#8211; July 23 [RESULTS]

Here are the results of racing under the lights at Speedway 95 in Hermon on Wednesday, July 23rd.

4 classes of vehicles raced including Road Runners, Modified Enduros, Stars of Tomorrow and Trucks.

Here are the results.

Road Runners

  1. Seth Woodard - Plymouth (Started 7th)
  2. Doug Woodard - Plymouth
  3. Nick Bickford - Etna
  4. Casey Bellows - Fairfield
  5. Nicholas Wark - Plymouth
  6. Tim Dewitt - Dover-Foxcroft
  7. Craig Audet - Fairfield
  8. Dillon Kimball - Hermon
  9. Julie Ridley - Old Town
  10. Jordan Harnish - Bangor

Modified Enduro - 25 Laps

  1. Zach Audet - Norridgewock (Started 2nd)
  2. Kyle Willette - Winslwo
  3. Rick Austin - Norridgewock
  4. Derek Cook - Wilton

Stars of Tomorrow - 20 Laps

  1. Austin Beale - Hampden (Started 4th)
  2. Waylon Giguere - Etna
  3. Mason Silva - Hudson
  4. Drew Overlock - Franklin
  5. Ben Doucette - Skowhegan
  6. Spencer Beale - Hampden

Trucks - 25 Laps

  1. Darius Miranda - Orono (Started 2nd)
  2. Adam Gardner - Orono
  3. Shawn Chase - Monroe
  4. Jesse Langley - Greenbush

Racing is set to resume on Saturday night, July 26th, with gates opening at 5 p.m. and racing beginning at 7 p.m. 4 classes of vehicles are scheduled including Late Models, Street Stocks, Sport 4 and CageRunners.

