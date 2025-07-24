Speedway 95 – July 23 [RESULTS]
Here are the results of racing under the lights at Speedway 95 in Hermon on Wednesday, July 23rd.
4 classes of vehicles raced including Road Runners, Modified Enduros, Stars of Tomorrow and Trucks.
Here are the results.
Road Runners
- Seth Woodard - Plymouth (Started 7th)
- Doug Woodard - Plymouth
- Nick Bickford - Etna
- Casey Bellows - Fairfield
- Nicholas Wark - Plymouth
- Tim Dewitt - Dover-Foxcroft
- Craig Audet - Fairfield
- Dillon Kimball - Hermon
- Julie Ridley - Old Town
- Jordan Harnish - Bangor
Modified Enduro - 25 Laps
- Zach Audet - Norridgewock (Started 2nd)
- Kyle Willette - Winslwo
- Rick Austin - Norridgewock
- Derek Cook - Wilton
Stars of Tomorrow - 20 Laps
- Austin Beale - Hampden (Started 4th)
- Waylon Giguere - Etna
- Mason Silva - Hudson
- Drew Overlock - Franklin
- Ben Doucette - Skowhegan
- Spencer Beale - Hampden
Trucks - 25 Laps
- Darius Miranda - Orono (Started 2nd)
- Adam Gardner - Orono
- Shawn Chase - Monroe
- Jesse Langley - Greenbush
Racing is set to resume on Saturday night, July 26th, with gates opening at 5 p.m. and racing beginning at 7 p.m. 4 classes of vehicles are scheduled including Late Models, Street Stocks, Sport 4 and CageRunners.
