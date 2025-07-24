Here are the results of racing under the lights at Speedway 95 in Hermon on Wednesday, July 23rd.

4 classes of vehicles raced including Road Runners, Modified Enduros, Stars of Tomorrow and Trucks.

Here are the results.

Road Runners

Seth Woodard - Plymouth (Started 7th) Doug Woodard - Plymouth Nick Bickford - Etna Casey Bellows - Fairfield Nicholas Wark - Plymouth Tim Dewitt - Dover-Foxcroft Craig Audet - Fairfield Dillon Kimball - Hermon Julie Ridley - Old Town Jordan Harnish - Bangor

Modified Enduro - 25 Laps

Zach Audet - Norridgewock (Started 2nd) Kyle Willette - Winslwo Rick Austin - Norridgewock Derek Cook - Wilton

Stars of Tomorrow - 20 Laps

Austin Beale - Hampden (Started 4th) Waylon Giguere - Etna Mason Silva - Hudson Drew Overlock - Franklin Ben Doucette - Skowhegan Spencer Beale - Hampden

Trucks - 25 Laps

Darius Miranda - Orono (Started 2nd) Adam Gardner - Orono Shawn Chase - Monroe Jesse Langley - Greenbush

Racing is set to resume on Saturday night, July 26th, with gates opening at 5 p.m. and racing beginning at 7 p.m. 4 classes of vehicles are scheduled including Late Models, Street Stocks, Sport 4 and CageRunners.

Get our free mobile app