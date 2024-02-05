State Cheering Championship February 10 [SCHEDULE]

Photo Chris Popper

The State Cheering Championships will be held this Saturday, February 10th at the Augusta Civic Center.

Here is the schedule for the Day.

Class B

  • 8 a.m. - Building opens
  • 8 a.m. - 9 a.m. - Registration of Teams
  • 9:56 a.m. - National Anthem
  • 10 a.m. - Class B Competition Begins
  • 11:45 a.m. - Presentation of Awards

Class C

  • 11 a.m. - 12 noon - Registration of Teams
  • 12:56 p.m. - National Anthem
  • 1 p.m. - Class C Competition Begins
  • 2:45 p.m. - Presentation of Awards

Class A 

  • 2 p.m. - 3 p.m. - Registration of Teams
  • 3:56 p.m. - National Anthem
  • 4 p.m. - Class A Competition Begins
  • 5:45 p.m. - Presentation of Awards

Tickets for the State Cheering Championships are sold online HERE. Tickets are $10.00 for adults and $5.00 for students and seniors.

If you can't go to Augusta, the State Championships will be live-streamed via NFHS HERE (Subscription required)

