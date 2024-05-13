Oxford Hills Beats Bangor 19-2

The Oxford Hills Vikings scored 9 runs in the 6th inning, beating the Bangor Rams in Bangor, 19-2 on Monday, May 13th.

Cassidy Richardson had Bangor's lone hit.

Charlotte McGreevy started for the Vikings in the circle, and went 4.0 innings, allowing the 1 hit and unearned run. She struck out 4 and walked 2. Kyeria Morse pitched the final 2.0 innings, allowing 1 unearned run. She struck out 5.

Taylor Clark started in the circle for Bangor. She allowed 8 hits and 12 runs, 6 of which were earned. She struck out 4 and walked 7. Annabelle Pierce pitched the final 2.0 innings allowing 5 hit and 7 runs, 5 of which were earned. She struck out 1 and walked 3.

Bangor committed 9 errors in the game

Cameron Mayhan and Sam Mcphail each had 3 hits for Oxford Hills. Aly Day, and McGreevy each has 2 singles. Kyeria Morse, Emma Cooper and Attie Campbell each singled.

Oxford Hills is now 11-1. They will play host to Mt. Ararat on Wednesday, May 15th at 4 p.m.

Bangor is now 1-9. They will play at Mt. Blue on Tuesday, May 14th at 4 p.m.

