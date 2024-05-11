Ellsworth Sweeps Presque Isle 9-3 and 10-0

The Ellsworth Eagles Baseball Team swept the Presque Isle Wildcats in Aroostook County on Saturday afternoon, winning Game 1 by a 9-3 score and then Game 2 by a score of 10-0.

Game 1

Jackson Barry started on the mound for Ellsworth and went 4.0 innings, allowing 1 hit, striking out 10 and walking 1.Caleb Jordan came on in relief but didn't retire a batter. He allowed 1 hit and 1 run, walking 1. Miles Palmer finished the game, pitching the final 3.0 innings for the Eagles, allowing 3 hits and 2 unearned runs. He struck out 1 and walked 1, uncorking 4 wild pitches.

Ellsworth had 17 hits. Barry and Hollis Grindal each had 3 singles. Miles Palmer had 2 hits including a double and drove in 3 runs. Camden Barker had 2 hits including a double. Dawson Curtis and Thomas Jude each had 2 single. Kyle Kenney leading off had a triple, driving in 3 runs. Hunter Boles and Luke Horne each singled.

Ryan Blackstone was on the mound for the Wildcats. He struck out 3 and walked 1. 7 of the 9 runs were earned.

Dacota Dube was 2-3. Eli Jandreau and Jack Boone each doubled. Cooper Boinske singled.

Game 2

Dawson Curtis and and Brayden King combined to 1-hit the Wildcats with Curtis going 4.0 innings, allowing the 1 hit and striking out 6 and walking 2. King pitched the 5th inning, striking out and walking 1.

Miles Palmer and Thomas Jude each had 2 hits. Jude drove in 3 runs, while Palmer drove in 1 run. Luke Horne had a double. Kyle Kenney, Dawson Curtis, Hollis Grindal, and Joey Beal each singled for the the Eagles.

Jack Boone started on the mound for the Wildcats. He went 2.2 innings allowing 4 runs, 3 of which were earned. He struck out 1 and walked 7. Evan Ellis came on in relief, pitching the final 2.1 innings allowing 7 hits and 6 runs, 3 of which were earned. He struck out and walked 2.

Cooper Boinske had a double and Boone a single.

Presque Isle is now 3-6. The Wildcats will play at Fort Kent on Thursday, May 16th at 4:30 p.m.

Ellsworth is now 8-1. The Eagles will host Foxcroft Academy on Tuesday, May 14th at 4:30 p.m.

