Foxcroft Academy No-Hits Orono 12-0 to Remain Unbeaten

The Foxcroft Academy Ponies no-hit the Orono Red Riots, winning 12-0 in Orono to remain unbeaten.

Jadon Richard threw the 5-inning no hitter, striking out and walking 3.

The Ponies banged out 10 hits

Calvin Landry went 3-3, with a double, driving in 4 runs. Richard helped himself at the plate, leading off and going 2-4 with a double, scoring 3 runs. Hayden Strout had 2 singles.

Thomas Day had a double, drove in a run and scored 4 runs. Jack Day and Jack Caruso each singled.

Adam Sherman started on the mound for the Red Riots. He went 2.0 innings, allowing 5 hits and 6 runs, 5 of which were earned. He struck out 3 and walked 5. Saladin Wise pitched 2.0 innings allowing 2 hits and 3 runs, striking out and walking 2. Andrew Barrett pitched the 5th inning, allowing 3 hits and 3 runs, all earned. He struck out and walked 1.

Foxcroft Academy, now 10-0 will play at Ellsworth on Tuesday, May 14th at 4:30 p.m.

Orono is 4-6. They will play at GSA on Wednesday, May 15th at 4:30 p.m.

You can vote for the Week 4 High School Athlete of the Week once every 3 hours HERE, now through Thursday, May 16th at 11:59 p.m.

It's time to nominate someone for the Week 5 High School Athlete of the Week, for performances May 13-18 . Please email your nomination to chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com, letting us know why the individual should be the Athlete of the Week. Please include stats, and make sure you indicate what school this individual attends, and what sport they're playing! All nominations should be received by Sunday, May 19th. Voting for Week 5 will take place May 19th-23rd with the winner being announced on Friday, May 24th.