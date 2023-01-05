Sumner Boys Fall to GSA 54-38 [STATS]

Sumner-GSA Boys January 4, 2023 Photo Jen Gardner

In a battle of Hancock County Teams, the George Stevens Academy Eagles beat the Sumner Tigers 54-38 on Wednesday, January 4th in Blue Hill

GSA jumped out to a 20-10 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter. Sumner pulled within 6 points at the end of the 1st Half, 27-21, outscoring GSA 11-7 in the 2nd Quarter. The score was 39-33 at the end of the 3rd Quarter. In the 4th Quarter GSA went 8-16 from the free throw line.

GSA was led by Patrick Dagan who had a game-high 20 points, including 2 3-pointrs. Azaiah Nanson had 11 points. Brady Pert had 2 3-pointers, and Emmett Allen and Brockett Muir each drained a 3-pointer. GSA was 12-20 from the free throw line.

Jacob Bagley had 18 points to lead Sumner, including 3 3-pointers. Nolan Christainsen had 9 points with 1 3-pointer. Isaiah Rivers had a 3-pointer. Sumner was 3-8 from the free throw line.

GSA is now 5-2 while Sumner is 4-2. The 2 teams will meet again in Blue Hill on Thursday, January 6th.

Thanks to Dillan Harmon for the stats and Jen Gardner for the photos.

Line Score

1234T
Sumner Boys101112538
George Stevens Academy Boys207121554

 

Box Score

Sumner

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Dylan Piper0----
Jacob Bagley184313
Billy Wray31-11
Nolan Christiansen931--
Ethan Chase31-12
Logan Crowley0----
Ian Gatcomb0----
Aiden Griffin0----
Angel Valencia0----
Bryson Parritt21---
Matt Carney0----
Isaiah Rivers3-1-2
Copelin Temple0----
Hector Orozco-Delgado0----
TEAM0----
TOTALS3810538

GSA

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Sol Lorio42---
Brady Pert6-2-2
Wyatt Allen0----
Patrick Dagan2032812
Cam Charette0----
Emmett Allen3-1--
Aiden Sullivan0----
Sean Morey0----
Brockett Muir82112
Azaiah Nanson114-33
Cam Walden0----
Colby Reynolds21--1
TEAM0----
TOTALS541261220

 

 

Comments
