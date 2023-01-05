Sumner Boys Fall to GSA 54-38 [STATS]
In a battle of Hancock County Teams, the George Stevens Academy Eagles beat the Sumner Tigers 54-38 on Wednesday, January 4th in Blue Hill
GSA jumped out to a 20-10 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter. Sumner pulled within 6 points at the end of the 1st Half, 27-21, outscoring GSA 11-7 in the 2nd Quarter. The score was 39-33 at the end of the 3rd Quarter. In the 4th Quarter GSA went 8-16 from the free throw line.
GSA was led by Patrick Dagan who had a game-high 20 points, including 2 3-pointrs. Azaiah Nanson had 11 points. Brady Pert had 2 3-pointers, and Emmett Allen and Brockett Muir each drained a 3-pointer. GSA was 12-20 from the free throw line.
Jacob Bagley had 18 points to lead Sumner, including 3 3-pointers. Nolan Christainsen had 9 points with 1 3-pointer. Isaiah Rivers had a 3-pointer. Sumner was 3-8 from the free throw line.
GSA is now 5-2 while Sumner is 4-2. The 2 teams will meet again in Blue Hill on Thursday, January 6th.
Thanks to Dillan Harmon for the stats and Jen Gardner for the photos.
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Sumner Boys
|10
|11
|12
|5
|38
|George Stevens Academy Boys
|20
|7
|12
|15
|54
Box Score
Sumner
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|Dylan Piper
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Jacob Bagley
|18
|4
|3
|1
|3
|Billy Wray
|3
|1
|-
|1
|1
|Nolan Christiansen
|9
|3
|1
|-
|-
|Ethan Chase
|3
|1
|-
|1
|2
|Logan Crowley
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Ian Gatcomb
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Aiden Griffin
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Angel Valencia
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Bryson Parritt
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Matt Carney
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Isaiah Rivers
|3
|-
|1
|-
|2
|Copelin Temple
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Hector Orozco-Delgado
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TEAM
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|38
|10
|5
|3
|8
GSA
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|Sol Lorio
|4
|2
|-
|-
|-
|Brady Pert
|6
|-
|2
|-
|2
|Wyatt Allen
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Patrick Dagan
|20
|3
|2
|8
|12
|Cam Charette
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Emmett Allen
|3
|-
|1
|-
|-
|Aiden Sullivan
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Sean Morey
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Brockett Muir
|8
|2
|1
|1
|2
|Azaiah Nanson
|11
|4
|-
|3
|3
|Cam Walden
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Colby Reynolds
|2
|1
|-
|-
|1
|TEAM
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|54
|12
|6
|12
|20