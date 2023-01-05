Sumner Boys Fall to GSA 54-38 [STATS]

In a battle of Hancock County Teams, the George Stevens Academy Eagles beat the Sumner Tigers 54-38 on Wednesday, January 4th in Blue Hill

Sumner-GSA Boys January 4, 2023 Photo Jen Gardner Sumner-GSA Boys January 4, 2023 Photo Jen Gardner loading...

GSA jumped out to a 20-10 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter. Sumner pulled within 6 points at the end of the 1st Half, 27-21, outscoring GSA 11-7 in the 2nd Quarter. The score was 39-33 at the end of the 3rd Quarter. In the 4th Quarter GSA went 8-16 from the free throw line.

Sumner-GSA Boys January 4, 2023 Photo Jen Gardner Sumner-GSA Boys January 4, 2023 Photo Jen Gardner loading...

GSA was led by Patrick Dagan who had a game-high 20 points, including 2 3-pointrs. Azaiah Nanson had 11 points. Brady Pert had 2 3-pointers, and Emmett Allen and Brockett Muir each drained a 3-pointer. GSA was 12-20 from the free throw line.

Sumner-GSA Boys January 4, 2023 Photo Jen Gardner Sumner-GSA Boys January 4, 2023 Photo Jen Gardner loading...

Jacob Bagley had 18 points to lead Sumner, including 3 3-pointers. Nolan Christainsen had 9 points with 1 3-pointer. Isaiah Rivers had a 3-pointer. Sumner was 3-8 from the free throw line.

GSA is now 5-2 while Sumner is 4-2. The 2 teams will meet again in Blue Hill on Thursday, January 6th.

Thanks to Dillan Harmon for the stats and Jen Gardner for the photos.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Sumner Boys 10 11 12 5 38 George Stevens Academy Boys 20 7 12 15 54

Box Score

Sumner

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Dylan Piper 0 - - - - Jacob Bagley 18 4 3 1 3 Billy Wray 3 1 - 1 1 Nolan Christiansen 9 3 1 - - Ethan Chase 3 1 - 1 2 Logan Crowley 0 - - - - Ian Gatcomb 0 - - - - Aiden Griffin 0 - - - - Angel Valencia 0 - - - - Bryson Parritt 2 1 - - - Matt Carney 0 - - - - Isaiah Rivers 3 - 1 - 2 Copelin Temple 0 - - - - Hector Orozco-Delgado 0 - - - - TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 38 10 5 3 8

GSA