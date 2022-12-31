Sumner Girls Nip Jonesport-Beals 51-50 in OT [STATS]

Breanna Flaherty hit a pair of free throws in overtime to give the Sumner Tigers their 2nd win of the season, as they beat the Jonesport-Beals Royals 51-50 on Friday, December 30th.

Sumner was led by Breanna Flaherty with a game high 24 points. Brooklyn Newenham had 8 points. The Tigers drained 9 3-pointers in the game. Flahery had 5 3's and Newenham, Clara Christianson, Jenna Colby and Callie Chase each had 1 3-pointer. Sumner was 4-16 from the free throw line.

Jonesport-Beals was led by Rachel Crowley with 16 points. Leah Beal had 8 points. Crowley and Emma Peabody each drained a 3-pointer. Jonesport-Beals was 12-23 from the free throw line.

Sumner is now 2-3 and off until January 9th when they will play at Shead at 5 p.m.

Jonesport-Beals is 0-7. They will look for their 1st win in the new year, when they play at Bangor Christian on Tuesday, January 3rd at 5:30 p.m.

Box Score

Sumner

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Callie Chase 5 1 1 - - Breanna Flaherty 24 3 5 3 6 Kali McLean 0 - - - - Brooklyn Newenham 8 2 1 1 4 Clara Christianson 3 - 1 - 2 Isabel Catheron 0 - - - - Taylor Newenham 2 1 - - 3 Alana Welch 4 2 - - - Jenna Colby 5 1 1 - 1 TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 51 10 9 4 16

Jonesport-Beals