Sumner Girls Nip Jonesport-Beals 51-50 in OT [STATS]

Sumner Girls Nip Jonesport-Beals 51-50 in OT [STATS]

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Breanna Flaherty hit a pair of free throws in overtime to give the Sumner Tigers their 2nd win of the season, as they beat the Jonesport-Beals Royals 51-50 on Friday, December 30th.

Sumner was led by Breanna Flaherty with a game high 24 points. Brooklyn Newenham had 8 points. The Tigers drained 9 3-pointers in the game. Flahery had 5 3's and Newenham, Clara Christianson, Jenna Colby and Callie Chase each had 1 3-pointer. Sumner was 4-16 from the free throw line.

Jonesport-Beals was led by Rachel Crowley with 16 points. Leah Beal had 8 points. Crowley and Emma Peabody each drained a 3-pointer. Jonesport-Beals was 12-23 from the free throw line.

Sumner is now 2-3 and off until January 9th when they will play at Shead at 5 p.m.

Jonesport-Beals is 0-7. They will look for their 1st win in the new year, when they play at Bangor Christian on Tuesday, January 3rd at 5:30 p.m.

You can nominate someone for the Winter Week 4 High School Athlete of the Week by emailing HERE. Please put High School Athlete of the Week in the subject. Nominations for games December 26th to December 31st need to be received by January 2nd. Then tell us why your nominee is deserving! Let us know specifics! How many goals did she/he score? How many points did she/he score? How fast did they run or throw in the indoor track meet? How fast did they swim in the swim meet? How did they do in the wrestling meet? We also want to know what school they go to! Please send them by Monday night!

Tuesday we will then compile the nominees and it will be your turn to choose the winner! You can then cast your votes, and voting will close Thursday night at 11:59 p.m. We will then announce the winner online and on air on Friday each week!

We are also looking for reports of High School Basketball,  Hockey, Swimming, Indoor Track and Field, and Wrestling results. If you can email them HERE we will write recaps nightly. We need the score, who scored the goal, and any highlights. You can even text the photo of the scoresheets to 207-469-8660.

Box Score

Sumner

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Callie Chase511--
Breanna Flaherty243536
Kali McLean0----
Brooklyn Newenham82114
Clara Christianson3-1-2
Isabel Catheron0----
Taylor Newenham21--3
Alana Welch42---
Jenna Colby511-1
TEAM0----
TOTALS51109416

Jonesport-Beals

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Emma Peabody61116
Brenna Alley0----
Leah Beal84---
Liberty  White0----
Alexis Velez-Alley0----
Rachel Crowley164156
Riley Balicki63---
Makayla Merchant41-24
Mia Mills42--2
Aspen Alley0----
Mary McDonald61-45
TEAM0----
TOTALS501621223
Categories: Girls Basketball, High School Basketball, High School Sports, Sports
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 92.9 The Ticket