Sumner Girls’ Soccer Defeats Searsport 3-2 in OT

The Sumner Girls' Soccer Team started the 2022 season with a 3-2 overtime victory over the Searsport Vikings.

Rhiannon Sargent's goal with 40 seconds elapsed in overtime gave the Tigers the win.

Sumner led 2-0 at the end of the 1st Half, with a pair of goals by Brooklyn Newenham

Searsport evened the score in the 2nd hal, with goals by Lily Nadeau and Kenzie Tripp. Willow Law had an assist for the Vikings

Taylor Newenham had an assist for Sumner.

Sumner now 1-0, will host Bucksport on Tuesday, September 6th at 4 p.m.

Searsport, now 01, will play at home against PVHS on Wednesday, September 7th at 4 p.m.

Thanks to Sumner AD, Specncer Allen for the information.

