Tage Thompson has hat trick, Sabres beat Bruins 6-3 for 4th win in a row

Tage Thompson had a hat trick, Jason Zucker scored the go-ahead goal early in the the third period and the Buffalo Sabres beat the Boston Bruins 6-3 on Sunday night for their fourth straight victory.

Thompson extended his scoring streak to four games with his first goal in the second period after the Bruins took an early 2-0 lead. Thompson scored again on a breakaway early in the third period, and got his 43rd goal of the season into the empty net in the final minute.

Alex Tuch and Rasmus Dahlin each had a goal and an assist. Peyton Krebs and Bowen Byram each had two assists. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 18 saves.

David Pastrnak assisted on all three goals for Boston, and Elias Lindholm got his 600th NHL point with a goal in the first period. Morgan Geekie and Casey Mittelstadt also scored. Joonas Korpisalo stopped 31 shots.

Takeaways

Bruins: Remained in last place in the Atlantic Division with their 11th loss in 12 games. Boston snapped a 10-game winless skid with a 5-1 victory over Carolina on Saturday night to avoid setting a dubious franchise record.

Sabres: Have staved off playoff elimination with wins in seven of eight games. Buffalo’s next loss will extend the longest postseason drought in NHL history to 14 seasons.

Key moment

Zucker’s shot from the top of the left circle hit Korpisalo’s glove and fluttered over the goaltender’s head and into the net to put the Sabres ahead 4-3 at 1:59 into the third period.

Key stat

Thompson has eight career hat tricks, and two this season — both against Boston.

Up next

Both teams play Tuesday night. The Bruins are at New Jersey, and the Sabers host Carolina.