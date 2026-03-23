Troy Carpenter homered twice, driving in all 4 runs as the Maine Black Bears snapped their 18-game losing streak, beating UMBC 4-3 on Sunday, March 22nd for their 1st America East Conference win.

Carpenter was 2-4 with a 3-run homer in the 3rd inning and then a solo shot in the 9th inning to snap a 3-3 tie.

Quinn Murphy was 2-4 with a pair of doubles. Brody Rasmussen and Chris Bear each doubled. Rex Hauser and Hunter St. Denis each had a single.

On the mound Gianni Gambardella started for Maine. He went 6.0 strong innings allowing just 5 hits and 2 runs, 1 of which was earned. He struck out 1 and walked 5. Tommy Martin picked up his 1st win of the season in relief. Martin, now 1-2, allowed 3 hits and 1 earned run, striking out 1 and walking 2.

UMBC is now 9-9 and 2-1 in America East.

Maine is now 3-19 and 1-2 in America East.

The Black Bears will play their home-opener at Mahaney Diamond on Friday, March 27th when UMass-Lowell comes North for a 3-game series. First pitch on Friday is scheduled for 3 p.m. with game being broadcast on 92.9 The Ticket with the pregame starting at 2:30 p.m.

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