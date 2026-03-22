Congratulations to former Brewer High School Matt Pushard who has made the St. Louis Cardinal's opening day roster. He will wear number 67.

Pushard was acquired by the St. Louis Cardinals in the Rule 5 Draft from the Miami Marlins on December 10th, 2025.

In 8 Spring Training games Pushard has pitched 8.2 innings, striking out 9 and has a 3.12 earned run average.

Last year for the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, a Marlin minor league team he made 4 appearances and had a 2.70 earned run average and 2 saves in 3.1 innings.

The Cardinals open the regular season on Thursday, March 26th when they host Tampa Bay at 4:15 p.m.