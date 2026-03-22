Cooper Flagg and Mavericks Lose to Clippers 138-131 in OT [VIDEO]
Cooper Flagg and the Dallas Mavericks lost on Saturday night, March 21st to the Los Angeles Clippers 138-131 in overtime.
Flagg played 41 minutes and came away with a double-double. He had 18 points, pulling down 10 rebounds while dishing out 8 assists. He had 4 blocked shots on the night.
Check out the video highlights.
Dallas is now 23-48 and have lost 11 straight games at home.
Cooper and the Mavericks are back in action on Monday, March 23rd when they host Golden State at 9:30 p.m. That game will be broadcast on Peacock and NBCSN
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