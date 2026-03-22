Cooper Flagg and the Dallas Mavericks lost on Saturday night, March 21st to the Los Angeles Clippers 138-131 in overtime.

Flagg played 41 minutes and came away with a double-double. He had 18 points, pulling down 10 rebounds while dishing out 8 assists. He had 4 blocked shots on the night.

Check out the video highlights.

Dallas is now 23-48 and have lost 11 straight games at home.

Cooper and the Mavericks are back in action on Monday, March 23rd when they host Golden State at 9:30 p.m. That game will be broadcast on Peacock and NBCSN