Cooper Flagg Has Game-High 32 Points in Mavericks Overtime Loss to Warriors 137-131 [VIDEO]
Cooper Flagg played a game-high 42 minutes, scoring a game-high 32 points on Monday, March 23rd as the Dallas Mavericks fell to the Golden State Warriors 137-131 in overtime.
Flagg shot 12-19 from the field, including 2-4 from beyond the 3-point arc and was a perfect 6-6 from the free throw line. He just missed a double-double, finishing with 9 assists, another game-high. He ripped down 4 rebounds and had 2 steals.
Check out his video highlights.
Flagg and the Mavericks return to the court on Wednesday, March 25th when they play at Denver at 10 p.m.
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