Talking UMaine Women’s Basketball After The Schedule Release
Don Shields is the play by play voice of the UMaine Women's Basketball team and he joined The Morning Line to talk about his expectations for the team, and the season. We also looked at the Black Bears schedule for 2020-2021 and how the alignment of the games will impact the team.
We also talked a little about travel with Don as he's been around the conference and seen a lot of sights on his trips with the Black Bears.
You can hear the full interview here, and you can see the Black Bears schedule below.
UMaine Women's Basketball Schedule
November 28 - vs. Mississippi State Mohegan Sun, Uncasville, CT
November 29 - vs. UConn or Quinnipiac Mohegan Sun, Uncasville, CT
December 10 - at Providence College
December 11 - at URI
December 19 - vs. Hartford (home) America East
December 20 - vs. Hartford (home) America East
January 2 - at UNH America East
January 3 - at UNH America East
January 9 - vs. New Jersey Institute of Technology (home) America East
January 10 - vs. New Jersey Institute of Technology (home) America East
January 16 - vs. Vermont (home) America East
January 17 - vs. Vermont (home) America East
January 23 - at Binghamton America East
January 24 - at Binghamton America East
January 30 - vs. University of Maryland Baltimore County (home) America East
January 31 - vs. University of Maryland Baltimore County (home) America East
February 6 - at Albany America East
February 7 - at Albany America East
February 13 - vs. UMass-Lowell (home) America East
February 14 - vs. UMass-Lowell (home) America East
February 27 - at Stony Brook America East
February 28 - at Stony Brook America East