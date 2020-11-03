Talking UMaine Women’s Basketball After The Schedule Release

Don Shields is the play by play voice of the UMaine Women's Basketball team and he joined The Morning Line to talk about his expectations for the team, and the season. We also looked at the Black Bears schedule for 2020-2021 and how the alignment of the games will impact the team.

We also talked a little about travel with Don as he's been around the conference and seen a lot of sights on his trips with the Black Bears.

You can hear the full interview here, and you can see the Black Bears schedule below.

The Morning Line Podcast

UMaine Women's Basketball Schedule

November 28 - vs. Mississippi State Mohegan Sun, Uncasville, CT

November 29 - vs. UConn or Quinnipiac Mohegan Sun, Uncasville, CT

December 10 - at Providence College

December 11 - at URI

December 19 - vs. Hartford (home) America East

December 20 - vs. Hartford (home) America East

January 2 - at UNH America East

January 3 - at UNH America East

January 9 - vs. New Jersey Institute of Technology (home) America East

January 10 - vs. New Jersey Institute of Technology (home) America East

January 16 - vs. Vermont (home) America East

January 17 - vs. Vermont (home) America East

January 23 - at Binghamton America East

January 24 - at Binghamton America East

January 30 - vs. University of Maryland Baltimore County (home) America East

January 31 - vs. University of Maryland Baltimore County (home) America East

February 6 - at Albany America East

February 7 - at Albany America East

February 13 - vs. UMass-Lowell (home) America East

February 14 - vs. UMass-Lowell (home) America East

February 27 - at Stony Brook America East

February 28 - at Stony Brook America East