Maine Women’s Basketball Full 2026-27 Schedule Released
The Maine Women's Basketball Team announced their full 2026-27 schedule on August 18th after previously announcing their non-conference schedule on Wednesday, July 22nd for the 2026-27 season.
The Black Bears will play 7 non-conference games at home, including 1 in Portland and will tip-off the season on Thursday, November 5th in The Pit against Siena.
Maine ended the 2025-26 season losing to Vermont in Burlington 61-43 in the America East Championship to finish the season 19-13.
You can hear all the Maine Women's Basketball games on 92.9 The Ticket with Don Shields calling the games.
2026 Non-Conference Schedule
- Thursday November 5 vs. Siena
- Sunday November 8 at Merrimack
- Friday November 13 vs. Oregon
- Sunday November 15 vs. Brown
- Thursday November 19 vs. Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU)
- Sunday November 22 vs. Penn
- Friday November 27 at Daytona Beach Classic
- Saturday November 28 at Daytona Beach Classic
- Wednesday December 2 or Thursday December 3 at Michigan State
- Sunday December 6 vs. Quinnipiac
- Wednesday, December 9 vs. Fairfield (at Portland Expo)
- Sunday, December 13 at Rhode Island
- Monday December 21 at George Washington
America East Schedule
- Thursday December 31 vs. University of Vermont
- Sunday January 2 vs. Bryant
- Thursday January 7 at University of Maryland Baltimore County
- Saturday January 9 at New Jersey Institute of Technology
- Saturday January 16 at University of Massachusetts Lowell
- Thursday January 21 vs. Binghamton
- Saturday January 23 vs University of Albany
- Thursday January 28 at University of Vermont
- Saturday January 30 at University of New Hampshire
- Thursday February 4 vs. University of Massachusetts Lowell
- Thursday February 11 vs. University of Maryland Baltimore County
- Saturday February 13 vs. New Jersey Institute of Technology
- Thursday February 18 at Bryant
- Saturday February 20 vs. University of New Hampshire
- Thursday February 25 at Binghamton
- Saturday February 27 at University at Albany
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Gallery Credit: Stacker