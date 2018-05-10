Tebow Returns To Hadlock Field [VIDEO]

Tim Tebow returns to Hadlock Field in Portland tonight as the Binghamton Rumble Ponies meet the Seadogs in an Eastern League Double-A doubleheader.

The two teams are playing five games over the next four days.

Tebow, the former Heisman Trophy winner, NFL quarterback and ESPN broadcaster always seems to draw a interest as he continues his journey to climb the baseball ladder.

Tebow has played in 26 games and is hitting .244. He has three home runs, 12 RBI and 41 strikeouts in 86 at bats.

His Rumble Ponies team (NY Mets affiliate) is 14-15 while the Sea Dogs are 9-19.

Portland and Binghamton have played five times so far this season. He has three hits vs the Sea Dogs, included a home run in his first plate appearance of the season. This is Tebow's second trip to Hadlock Field.

NOTE: So just what is the Tebow effect? The Eastern League attendance stats show the Rumble Ponies are averaging 2,168 per game, last in the league...The Sea Dogs are averaging 4,290 which is third best in the league.