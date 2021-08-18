The Black Bears women's soccer team will be the first to take the field in a countable game, as UMaine hosts Sacred Heart to start the season Thursday night at 7 at Mahaney Diamond on campus.

Scott Atherley is the head coach and he is as excited to get underway as the players are and is looking forward to being back on the field again.

We talked about season expectations and what fans can expect to see out of the Bears and out of Sacred Heart too.

The roster construction and their success in the classroom, how those players choose UMaine and what the hopes are for the new facilities were also discussed and many more topics.

Listen to it again here and get ready for the start of the college sports season, coach Atherley feels the America East is a winnable conference for his team.