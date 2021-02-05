The Final Round Of The Morning Line Survivor Pool

It started in week 1 and rolled through the end of the regular season with 14 contestants picking NFL games correctly, and surviving to advance to our knockout round in the postseason.

14 started and each week that has been whittled down to just have 4 people remaining with a chance to win our grand prize.

So we brought all 4 on TML and had them give us their tie breaking final total points between Kansas City and Tampa Bay, because everyone has just the Buccaneers left to pick, so we broke the tie with points.

We did a random draw to create the order of who picked when, and here is how it came out.

First - Keith - 54 total points

Second - Burton - 56 total points

Third - David - 32 total points

Fourth - John - 33 total points

The Winner recieves :

$50 Gift Card to Uno's (regular season winners all were given a $20 gift card to Uno's)

1 night stay at the Charles Inn in downtown Bangor

Express Detail at Deane's Detailing in Bangor