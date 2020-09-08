The Morning Line Headlines & Highlights

Wayne, Kevin, and Jeff get you caught up on all you need to know from around the world of sports.

We recap the Celtics/Raptors game 5 in the Eastern Conference semifinals, and look at the potential return of Gordon Hayward.

We also have details on what else happened in the NBA Playoffs.

And in the NHL playoffs too as the Eastern Conference finals started with a blow out.

The Red Sox were off Monday, but will play a pair of games with the Phillies in Philadelphia Tuesday.

And the Yankees had the lead against Toronto, until one long inning changed it completely.

The Patriots made weekend roster moves and ended up with just one kicker on the active roster we have those notes for you.

And two former UMaine Black Bears were cut in the NFL, one of them found a spot on a practice squad, we let you know which one and where.

And Dustin Johnson won the PGA Tour Championship, there was a change in the college football schedule for this coming weekend, and Maine fall high school sports are still slated to start next week, but players and their families took to the streets this weekend looking for concrete answers.

We have all you need to know to get your day started the right way on The Morning Line.