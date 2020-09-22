The Morning Line’s Fantasy Football Report

Kevin Payne of Rotowire.com joined the guys for his weekly Tuesday morning segment where the focus was on all of the week 2 NFL injuries.

If you have any of the list of players who left their games this weekend on your fantasy football team, what should you do now?

Kevin has suggestions of players you should target on your waiver wire, and players who you might not have thought about before being an option. There are plenty of names out there to consider.

We also talked about names of players who could be lower on the trade value list, but could make an impact for you as the season moves along if you can swing a deal now.

And if you are taking part in a knockout, eliminator, Survivor style pick 'em pool this year, who might be a safe bet in week three of the NFL?

We go through all of those topics and more.

