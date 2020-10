Ryan Spagnoli of Pats Pulpit does not see doom and gloom after New England lost at Kansas City in Monday Night Football that was postponed a day and forced the Patriots to travel the day of the game.

We look back at the good spots and ask Ryan what he thinks should happen if Cam Newton can't play in week 5 against Denver, and what are the positives he takes out of a 26-10 loss to the Chiefs.

The Morning Line Podcast