The Postseason Is Here For Fall High School Sports

Cross Country, Field Hockey, Soccer, Volleyball and 8-man football all begin their quest for state championships Thursday.

All of the brackets for North and South in all of those sports can be found on the MPA Website here

Soccer prelims for boys and girls begin Thursday and Friday with the quarterfinals kicking off Tuesday (Boys) and Wednesday (Girls) of next week.

The 8-man football brackets large school playoffs begin with a rematch of last week's regular season finale between Ellsworth and MDI Friday night, The small school 8-man division begins with 2 games Friday night Mount View at Stearns and Orono at Dexter.

The field hockey prelim round begins Friday for most teams.

And the Volleyball preliminary round games are scheduled for Friday and Saturday around the stat.

The Cross Country Regional Championships are slated for this weekend in Belfast.