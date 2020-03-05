The UMaine Women Beat UVM By 12

For the sixth consecutive season the UMaine Women's basketball team is moving on to the America East Semifinals.

The Black Bears beat Vermont in the conference quarterfinals 78-66 Wednesday night.

Maeve Carroll was 1 assist short of a Triple Double – 22 points, 11 rebounds, and a career high 9 assists, and Dor Saar added 21 points and dished out 6 assists in the Black Bears 9th straight win.

Freshman Anne Simon had 15 points and 7 rebounds, Senior Maddy McVicar scored 14 points and grabbed 5 rebounds.

Some bad news out of the game, Maine's first player off the bench, Anna Kahelin left the game on crutches with ice on her knee, no word on what happened or what her status is moving forward for the Black Bears.

Up Next are the America East Semifinals Sunday against UMass-Lowell, The Riverhawks beat UMBC 66-58in the quarterfinals Wednesday. The Bears and Riverhawks play for a spot in the conference championship game Sunday 1pm at the Pit inside Memorial Gymnasium.