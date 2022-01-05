This Week In The Big East – Week 3

Get caught up on all the action from around the Big East Conference with this week's roundup -

Big East Conference Player of the Week for Week 3

Girls - Saige Evans - Old Town 2 games played, 37 points, 20 rebounds, 3 steals, 2 blocks, 1 assist

Saige Evans was also the Week 1 winner of the award.

Boys - Chance Mercier - Ellsworth 3 games, 66 points, 21 rebounds, 6 assists, 4 steals

Mercier joins teammate Hunter Curtis as Ellsworth Eagles to win the award on the boys side.

Girls Player of the Week winners

Week 1 - Saige Evans, Old Town

Week 2 - Jetta Shook, Bucksport

Week 3 - Saige Evans, Old Town

Boys Player of the Week winners

Week 1 - Hunter Curtis, Ellsworth

Week 2 - Filip Brkic, Foxcroft

Week 3 - Chance Mercier, Ellsworth

Girls Action

The Ellsworth Eagles made the biggest move this week going 3-1 with wins over Orono at Presque Isle, and a comeback win at Houlton last night. The Eagles came into the week with one win on the season.

The Ellsworth win at Presque Isle was also win #100 for Head Coach Andy Pooler.

The Old Town girls remain at the top of the conference standings going 2-0 on the week and remaining undefeated on the saeson. Saige Evans and Madelynn Emerson led the Coyotes this week combining for 65 points, 24 rebounds, 4 steals, 5 assists and a blocked shot.

The Hermon Girls also picked up two wins on the week, knocking off John Bapst and MDI at home. Maddie Lebel had a big week for the Hawks. She scored 30 points and grabbed 20 rebounds and dished out 7 assists for the Hawks in two games. Senior Elizabeth Wyman chipped in 26 points and 16 rebounds on the week as well.

The Caribou Girls notched their second win in a row with a home victory of Foxcroft. Madelynn Deprey led the Vikings with 17 points and 12 rebounds.

Raeanah Reynolds of Washington Academy led a 13 point 4th quarter comeback for the Raiders in their non-conference win over Mt. View. Reynolds was 7-13 on the week from the three point line.

Boys Action

The Caribou Vikings had the win of the week. They knocked off previously undefeated Foxcroft Academy at home on Thursday. This was the first win of the year for the Vikings.

The Ellsworth Boys continued their winning ways going 3-0 on the week with wins over Old Town. Orono and Presque Isle. The Eagles are 7-0 overall and 6-0 in conference. Chance Mercier and Hunter Curtis led the Eagles with a combined 116 points, 55 rebounds, and 19 assists in the three games.

The Houlton boys improved to 3-2 overall with a non-conference win over Belfast. Isaiah Gentle led the Shires with 14 points in the win.

Games this week

- The Foxcroft Boys will travel to Hermon on Tuesday for an interesting match up. The Ponies are coming off a loss at Caribou and the Hawks will be taking the floor for the first time since December 21st.

- The Caribou and Presque Isle teams will face-off this week in Caribou. The Girls play on Tuesday and the Boys on Wednesday. Always fun games to watch.

- The Old Town Girls will travel to MDI on Wednesday night for a match up between two of the teams with early success in the league.

Girls Standings (Conference Record)

1. Old Town 5-0

2. Hermon 5-1

3. MDI 4-2

4. Houlton 2-1

5. Presque Isle 3-2

6. WA 3-2

7. Ellsworth 3-3

8. Foxcroft 2-2

9. Caribou 2-3

10. Bucksport 0-3

11. Orono 0-5

12. John Bapst 0-5

Boys Standings (Conference Record)

1. Ellsworth 6-0

2. Presque Isle 4-1

3.Foxcroft 4-1

4. Orono 4-2

5. Hermon 2-1

6. John Bapst 2-2

7. Houlton 2-2

8. Old Town 1-2

9. Caribou 1-4

10. Bucksport 0-3

11. WA 0-3

12. MDI 0-5

*Information provided by Hermon Athletic Director Rick Sinclair*

