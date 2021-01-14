Thursday 1-14-21 Headlines And Highlights

Wayne, Bryan, and Jeff roll through the sports topics of the day from the NHL to the NBA, and a familiar name drafted in soccer.

The UMaine women’s hockey team was ready to travel to Vermont to play the Catamounts in a two game set this weekend, The Black Bears had enough players out of quarantine to take the ice and play, but the games this weekend are off, because UVM reportedly has a positive COVID-19 case and because of contact tracing will not be able to host the Bears.

The Boston Bruins season opener is tonight. 6:30 pregame show here on 92.9 The Ticket, and then the B’s play the Devils in New Jersey at 7.

Former UMaine Black Bear Ben Hutton, joined the Anaheim Ducks Saturday on a tryout to join their defensive unit that is depleted because of injuries. Hutton was released from the tryout yesterday without a contract and is a free agent.

The Boston Celtics are scheduled to host the Magic at the Garden tomorrow night. The C’s have had their last 3 games postponed because Boston doesn’t have enough healthy players after their COVID-19 outbreak to put 8 players on the floor.

There was a mega trade in the NBA last night as James Harden was shipped from Houston to the Brooklyn Nets. The deal also included Indiana and Cleveland, and a bunch of draft picks.

• Nets receive – James Harden and the 2024 Second Round Draft Pick of Cleveland

• Rockets receive – Victor Oladipo (Indiana), Dante Exum (Cleveland), Rodions Kurucs (Brooklyn)

o Also Brooklyn 22/24/26 first round picks – also pick swaps in 21/23/25/27 and they get the 22 first round pick from Cleveland through the Bucks

• Pacers receive – Caris Lavert (Brooklyn), 2023 Houston second round pick

• Cavaliers receive – Jarrett Allen (Brooklyn), Taurean Prince (Brooklyn)

Former Patriots Linebacker and current inside Linebackers coach Jerod Mayo is expected to interview for the Philadelphia Eagles head coaching job.

Yesterday was the National Women’s Soccer League draft. The Washington Spirit with the second overall pick drafted 18 year old Trinity Rodman, she is the daughter of Dennis Rodman.

