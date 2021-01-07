Thursday 1-7-21 Headlines and Highlights

Wayne, Kevin, and Jeff weave through the sports headlines including the Celtics, the NFL, Blanca Millan and more to get your day started the right way.

The Boston Celtics blew a 17 point first half lead, and a 10 point advantage with 77 seconds to play against Miami last night, only to have the win saved in the final second on a tip in by rookie Payton Pritchard to beat the Heat 107-105.

UMaine’s Blanca Millan is one of 15 players listed on the midseason watch list for the 2021 Becky Hammon Mid-Major Player of the Year Award.

Baylor's men's basketball team stayed unbeaten, the second ranked Bears beat Oklahoma 76-61 to improve to 10-0, Baylor has won every game this season by double digits.

Trevor Lawrence announced yesterday he is leaving Clemson and will enter the NFL Draft.

Dave Gettleman has been the General Manager of the New York Giants for the last three seasons, and in that time the Giants are 15-and-33, losing at least 10 games in each season, which is the 4th worst record in the NFL during the last 3 years (Jacksonville, Cincinnati, NY Jets) – and yesterday it was announced by Giants ownership Gettleman will return for this 4th season.

The results of Tuesday’s COVID tests for the Cleveland Browns came back negative yesterday, with no more players or coaches showing up as positive.

Major League Soccer sent a verbal proposal to the players association to plan the next two years of the league. The MLS will not call for salary cuts in exchange for the current CBA being extended for two years.