Thursday 2-11-21 Headlines and Highlights on TML

A Red Sox trade, another Bruins overtime, and a lot of notes from UMaine sports are the highlights of the headlines with Wayne, Bryan, and Jeff.

Now two thirds of the Red Sox starting outfield during the 2018 World Series have been traded out of Boston as Andrew Benintendi is on his way to Kansas City to join the Royals as part of a 3 team deal involving the New York Mets.

Former Red Sock Billy Conigliaro died yesterday at the age of 73 at his home in Beverly, Mass.

Last night against the Rangers, the Bruins went to overtime again after the B’s came back from down 1-nothing to lead 2-1 on goals from Chris Wagner and Anders Bjork and then won it just 36 seconds in to overtime on a goal by Brad Marchand, his team leading 8th goal of the season. Boston in 9-1-2.

It’s a fluid list and changes throughout the duration of the college basketball season, but UMaine fifth year guard Blanca Millan is on the list of semifinalists for the Becky Hammon Mid-Major Player of the Year Award.

Hockey East announced their plans for the postseason tournament yesterday, and unveiled their plan of how to seed teams in their playoff bracket. The tournament will be a single-elimination format. Each game hosted at the home arena of the higher seed.

The UMaine Fall of 2020 moved to the Spring of 2021 football season begins March 6th at Delaware. Yesterday the University announced their plans for the Fall 2021 season to be played in the Fall of 2021.

The UMaine women’s soccer team hits the turf next Sunday at Merrimack to start their season which was pushed back from the fall, and yesterday the America East preseason coaches’ poll was released, and the Black Bears were picked 8th in the 10 team league.

The Boston Celtics are back home tonight for the first time in the month of February as the C’s host the Toronto Raptors at the TD Garden at 7:30pm. It is a 7pm pregame show on 92.9 The Ticket.

The Daytona 500 is Sunday, and yesterday the front row starters were set through qualifying as Alex Bowman was the fastest and will start on the pole, with William Byron on the outside.

Next weekend’s boxing exhibition between Floyd Mayweather and YouTuber Logan Paul is postponed.