Thursday Morning Headlines and Highlights 9-24-20

Wayne, Kevin, and Jeff make their way trough all of the news and notes on The Morning Line to cover the world of sports.

The Boston Celtics lost another close game with the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals Wednesday night, and it was because of a guy named Herro. Tyler lit the C's up for 37 points in game 4, we have those details.

The Boston Red Sox won the game against Baltimore at Fenway Park, but was it actually a loss? Not in terms of an injury to a player or something like that, but because of a player that may not end up with the Sox because of the result. We explain all of that.

We have other MLB notes regarding Tampa Bay and Cleveland too.

Getty Images

In the NHL game three of the Stanley Cup Finals was Wednesday in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada and it saw the return of a player for the first time since February 25th, and Lightning struck on his first shift on the ice. We have the results of that game between Dallas and Tampa Bay.

We covered some NFL notes form the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Chargers too.

And there are college football notes and both include issues with COVID-19 and how that is impacting games, teams, and schedules.

Getty Images

And because Kevin Hamel is in studio, we touched on Major League Soccer and the match between the New England Revolution and the Montreal Impact.

Well not only because of Kevin, because the Revs have been racking up points and climbing the standings ladder during the last 8 games.

The Morning Line airs each weekday from 6 to 8 A.M. on 92.9 The Ticket.

Get your day started the right way with Maine's Sports Leader.