TICKET TV: Ellsworth Eagles Visit Brewer Witches in Boys, Girls Soccer [LIVE STREAM]

UPDATE: These games have been postponed to Tuesday.

The Ellsworth Eagles will visit the Brewer Witches in boys' and girls' varsity soccer on Tuesday, Oct. 27 at Doyle Field.

The boys' varsity game will begin below at 4:30 p.m. and the girls' varsity game will start at 7 p.m.

