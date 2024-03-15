Maine Women Go Dancing – Beat UVM 64-48 to Claim America East Title [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

For the 1st time since 2019 the Maine Women's Basketball Team are the America East Champions and will head to the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament! Maine beat the University of Vermont in front of a sold-out, rocking, LOUD crowd 64-48 on Friday night, March 14th, in The Pit!

Maine led 18-11 at the end of the 1st Quarter, 34-25 at the end of the 1st Half and 51-33 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Maine had 4 players in double-figures. Adrianna Smith had 16 points, despite being limited to 23 minutes because of foul trouble. Anne Simon played all 40 minutes and ended up with 15 points. Sarah Talon had 12 points and OIivia Rockwood had 10 points.

Maine had 5 3-pointers, with Paula Gallego and Rockwood draining 2 3-'s each, and Talon sinking the other.

Maine outrebounded Vermont 32-24.

Maine is now 23-9 on the season, while Vermont is 22-10.

Anne Simon was selected as the Most Valuable Player of the America East Tournament.

Maine will find out Sunday night where they are headed in the NCAA Tournament. The selection show is at 8 p.m.

Check out the post-game celebration!

Maine's Post-Game Celebration After Winning the America East Championship For the 1st time since 2018 the Maine Black Bears are the America East Champions after beating Vermont 64-48. Gallery Credit: Chris Popper

And here's the video