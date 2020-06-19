TML National Anthem Question Of The Day

The Morning Line's question of the day was based off comments made by former US Men's Soccer National Team Coach Bruce Arena who also used to coach the New England Revolution of the MLS.

In an interview with Taylor Twellman of ESPN, Arena questioned why the Star Spangled Banner was played before sporting events and wondered if it was still necessary, and the relevance of doing so since it isn't done prior to other entertainment events.

This is a link to the story on ESPN so you have a basis of where the question came from and why it was asked.

