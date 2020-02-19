Top-seed Hampden Holds Off Brewer in Thriller [BOYS]

The top-seed Hampden Academy Broncos held off the Brewer Witches 54-52 Wednesday night in a thriller in Augusta to earn a spot in the Class A North final.

That was the score with 2.8 seconds left, when Brewer Coach Ben Goodwin called a time out just before Kyle Goodrich released (and made) a three pointer, which did not count. After the time out, a Brewer shot did not fall.

Hampden standout Bryce Lausier fouled out with 1:11 to go in the game. He scored 13 points and had 11 rebounds in the game.

Brewer led the for the much of the contest, holding a one-point advantage after the first quarter, a six-point lead at halftime and a three-point lead after three quarters.

With Hampden trailing by one point, T.J. Hennigan put the Broncos on top with less than 10 seconds in the game with a put-back and a free throw after he was fouled on the play.

Hennigan finished the game with 18 points.

Colby Smith led the Witches with 15 points. Trevor Pearson added 13 points.

Brewer ends the season at 12-7

No. 1 Hampden will play the No. 2 Cony Rams in the Class A North final at 7:45 p.m. on Saturday at the Augusta Civic Center.