The top-seed Hermon Hawks survived a tough John Bapst Crusaders team in overtime in Saturday's second quarterfinal at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.

The Hawks trailed by three with seconds to go in regulation until sophomore Charlotte Caron's buzzer-beating three-pointer tied the game at 34 and sent the game to extra time.

Hermon pulled away in overtime to a 42-34 win.

Senior Grace Page led the Hawks with 12 points. Caron, who was named player of the game, had 8 points in the win.

Hermon advances to the semifinal round, in which they will play Old Town at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 19.

Lacey Scanlon led Bapst with 10 points. Jamine McQuarrie had 9 points on three 3-pointers for the Crusaders.